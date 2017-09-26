Transport body admits Gort to Tuam motorway won’t solve city traffic problems

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland says the new Gort to Tuam motorway alone will not solve the city’s chronic traffic problems.

The M17/M18 motorway will be officially opened by Transport Minister Shane Ross tomorrow.

The opening follows three years of construction by the Direct Route Consortium and more than a decade of planning.

The new 57km motorway will have no tolls, and will intersect with the existing M6 motorway at Rathmorrissey, linking Tuam and Gort.

However, TII spokesperson Sean O’Neill says the city bypass is an essential piece of the puzzle in terms of solving the city’s congestion issues.