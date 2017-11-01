15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

All trains cancelled into and out of Galway due to strike

By GBFM News
November 1, 2017

November 1, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – All trains into and out of Galway are cancelled today due to industrial action by Irish Rail staff.

Nationally, 155-thousand train passengers will have to find alternative transport as a result of the strike.

Drivers want a no-strings attached pay rise – which the firm says is not affordable.

They’re looking for an extra 3.75 percent, each year, for the next three years but Irish Rail claims it’s facing insolvency.

The row has led to five days of stoppages – the first of which starts today.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
