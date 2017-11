Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic on the M6 motorway is returning to normal following a crash.

Gardaí attended the scene of the the single-vehicle incident westbound on the route near Athenry shortly after 7am.

It’s understood no-one was seriously injured in the incident.

One lane of the M6 westbound was blocked for a time as a result.

However, the scene has now been cleared, but motorists travelling past Athenry on the M6 are urged to drive with care due to an oil spill on the road.