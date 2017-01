Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a two car crash near Oranmore village.

The incident happened shortly after 8 this morning at the junction of the R338 with the N18 Limerick Road.

Two ambulances, two fire brigades and three Garda cars and a tow truck attended the scene.

The blockage caused significant delays at the peak morning rush but the road is now operating as normal again.