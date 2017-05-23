Traffic restrictions on N83 due to motorway works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists travelling on the N83 north of Tuam are advised to expect delays tomorrow (24/05), as motorway works continue.

The works are being carried out as part of the Gort to Tuam motorway project and will get underway at 6am, and will continue until 9pm.

This will involve reducing traffic to one lane with flagmen on point duty.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

When the works are complete, there will be a new layout with a two lane traffic system restored.