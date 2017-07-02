Traffic restrictions to facilitate work on Gort to Tuam motorway network

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A traffic management system will be put in place near Tuam tomorrow to facilitate roadworks associated with the Gort to Tuam motorway

The works will take place from Monday to Thursday at Kilmore.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during daytime hours.

Further traffic management arrangements will be in place from Monday 10th to Thursday 13th July between Mountpotter and Burke (N83 junction) on the N17 north of Tuam .

