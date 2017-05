Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic management will be put in place at the entrance road to Coole Park from tomorrow. (Thursday 18/5)

It’s to allow tie in works for the new over-bridge at Coole Avenue.

Contractors say there will be very little disruption to local traffic, and the road surface is in excellent condition for all traffic accessing Coole park.

The works get underway tomorrow and traffic management will remain in place until the end of June.