Traffic gridlock eases following two car collision on Headford Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The road has now fully reopened following a collision on the Headford Road earlier today.

Two people were hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries following the two car crash, which took place near McGaugh’s garden centre at 8am.

The road was closed for a time and later partially reopened on a one-lane basis as work continued to remove vehicles.

The incident brought traffic to a standstill on the busy national route for a number of hours.

The vehicles have now been removed and traffic flow has returned to normal.