Traffic diversions following Bawnmore road crash

By GBFM News
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists traveling along the N17 are advised to expect some delays following a single vehicle road incident in the Bawnmore area.

The incident involving a truck took place at Bawnmore National School shortly after 2pm and has resulted in an oil spill.

The road from Loughgeorge to Corrandulla has since been closed and traffic is being diverted to Knockdoe on the N17.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The road is expected to reopen at 5 this evening and motorists are advised to exercise caution due to slippy conditions.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 20, 2017
