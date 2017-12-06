Traffic delays expected due to protest over Kirwan roundabout changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Delays are expected in the east of the city this morning as a protest takes place over the proposed redevelopment of the Kirwan Roundabout.

The 1.2 million euro project will convert the roundabout into a four-arm traffic light junction and divert the Coolagh road onto the N84 Headford road to create a three-arm junction.

The Kirwan Action Group claims this will increase traffic through Menlo, Tirellan, and Ballinfoile.

The protest at Ballindooley, Ballinfoile Park and Tirellan Heights runs until 9.30 this morning.