Galway Bay fm newsroom – Final preparations are underway for the Claddagh Traditional Boat Festival, which gets underway in the city next week.

The event will showcase a variety of traditional Galway Hookers and Gleoiteogs, as well as 2 Viking longboats.

Badoiri an Cladaig members are currently building fourteen vessels, each representing a tribe of Galway, in time for the 2020 Capital of Culture designation.

The boat festival kicks off next Wednesday at the Claddagh basin.