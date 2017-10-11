15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

TRACK MARSHAL WANTED

By Damian Burke
October 11, 2017

Time posted: 9:42 am

Galway City Karting are looking for a Part-time track Marshal. The
candidate
must be able to work evenings during the week and weekends. Must be over
18
& be able to talk in front of large groups & give safety briefings.
Organisation & time management skills essential as the applicant needs to
be
able to work on their own initiative. The successful candidate will enjoy
working in a fast paced, fun environment. Immediate start available! Send
CV’s to [email protected] or visit
www.galwaycitykarting.ie/track-marshal-wanted/

