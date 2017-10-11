TRACK MARSHAL WANTED

Galway City Karting are looking for a Part-time track Marshal. The

candidate

must be able to work evenings during the week and weekends. Must be over

18

& be able to talk in front of large groups & give safety briefings.

Organisation & time management skills essential as the applicant needs to

be

able to work on their own initiative. The successful candidate will enjoy

working in a fast paced, fun environment. Immediate start available! Send

CV’s to [email protected] or visit

www.galwaycitykarting.ie/track-marshal-wanted/

