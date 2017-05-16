Tourism boost as world cruise liner prepares to dock in Galway on Friday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A world cruise liner will arrive at Galway docks on Friday.

The Astoria vessel will dock in the city at 11am with 556 passengers on board and a crew of 240.

The passengers are travelling from different locations around the world including Britain, the US and Germany.

The vessel is 160 metres in length and is operated by Classic International Cruises.

Galway Harbourmaster Captain Brian Sheridan says the ship will be arriving from Cobh and departing Galway for Belfast.

He says it’s a significant tourism boost for the area.