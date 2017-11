Galway has a new senior camogie manager.

Tony O’Donovan from the Oranmore Maree club was ratified last night having led the Galway U16s to All Ireland title wins for the last 2 years. The other managers ratified last night were Lorraine Larkin (Minor), Gerry Dolan (U16) and Noel Higgins (U14) while an Intermediate manager will be appointed at a later date.

Tony Spoke to Darren Kelly