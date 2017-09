Members of The All-Ireland winning Galway Senior and Minor Panels along with some members of the All-Ireland winning sides of 1987 and 88 will get together tomorrow evening in Kenny Park in Athenry to play in a fun challenge with all proceeds going to the Tony Keady Fund.

County Board Chairman Pat Kearney spoke to John Mulligan about the game

Admission will be €10 and there is also a gofundme page set up by Tony’s 1988 team mates. It can be accessed here.