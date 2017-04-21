15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Half Door

The Half Door

TJ O'Mahony Castlegar Press Release 21 Apr 17 Photo (2)

TJ O’Mahony delighted to announce sponsorship with Castlegar GAA Club

By Sport GBFM
April 21, 2017

Time posted: 7:10 pm

Just a short year since opening their two new stores in Oranmore and Gort, Co Galway, TJ O’Mahony are delighted to announce their new association with Castlegar GAA Club, Galway.

Marking the beginning of an exciting new sponsorship between TJ O’Mahony and Castlegar GAA Club, newly branded club jerseys were unveiled and presented by Dennis O’Connor, Commercial Director of HPC Group to Tom Coyne, Castlegar GAA Club Chairman, Mike Keane (selector) and playersRhys Higgins, Jack Coyne and Donal Barry (club captain), at the TJ O’Mahony Oranmore store.

Dennis said” “On behalf of TJ O’Mahonys we are absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to forge links with Castlegar, a club so rich in community, a club that knows what it is to climb the great heights.”Castlegar parish is located on the outskirts of Galway city and its parish has always been associated at its core with the Castlegar Hurling Club.  The club and community are very proud of their history and fondly remember the five county titles won between 1947 and 1958.

Dennis added “Having met with the principles of the club, and meeting with the clubs Chairman Tom Coyne and his fellow officers it is clear to see that this club has a huge vision and more importantly they have the ‘how to’ plan on how they propose to effect that vision.Coming from a Gaelic background myself in a club in Kerry called Ballymacelligott, I fully understand what it is to ‘keep the show’ on the road –Castlegar not only have the show on the road –they have the show on the ‘motorway’, they are a club that are going places and we are honoured to have the opportunity to partner with them on that journey”.

TJ O’Mahony are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Castlegar GAA Club, and supporting them in their goals for future sporting success.

print
Sport
Dublin and Galway meet in the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final
Deathnotices Saturday 22nd April, 2017
21 April 2017; Dublin U21 footballer & co-captain Cillian OShea and Galway U21 footballer & captain Michael Daly, pictured, met in Croke Park today ahead of the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final which will take place on Saturday, 29th April at 5pm in OConnor Park, Tullamore. EirGrid is the state-owned company that manages and develops Ireland's electricity grid. For more information see www.eirgrid.com or AA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
April 21, 2017
Dublin and Galway meet in the EirGrid GAA Football U21 All-Ireland Final
GALWAY LADIES SENIOR FOOTBALL TEAM
April 21, 2017
Galway Ladies Football Face Donegal In League Semi-Final
16 April 2017; The Galway squad before the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Limerick and Galway at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
April 21, 2017
Galway Hurlers In League Title Bid

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

IMG_20170422_152739
April 22, 2017
Large turnout for UHG protest over national maternity hospital plans
University Hospital Galway
April 22, 2017
Man dies at UHG following incident at Cliffs of Moher

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline