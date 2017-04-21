TJ O’Mahony delighted to announce sponsorship with Castlegar GAA Club

Just a short year since opening their two new stores in Oranmore and Gort, Co Galway, TJ O’Mahony are delighted to announce their new association with Castlegar GAA Club, Galway.

Marking the beginning of an exciting new sponsorship between TJ O’Mahony and Castlegar GAA Club, newly branded club jerseys were unveiled and presented by Dennis O’Connor, Commercial Director of HPC Group to Tom Coyne, Castlegar GAA Club Chairman, Mike Keane (selector) and playersRhys Higgins, Jack Coyne and Donal Barry (club captain), at the TJ O’Mahony Oranmore store.

Dennis said” “On behalf of TJ O’Mahonys we are absolutely delighted to get the opportunity to forge links with Castlegar, a club so rich in community, a club that knows what it is to climb the great heights.”Castlegar parish is located on the outskirts of Galway city and its parish has always been associated at its core with the Castlegar Hurling Club. The club and community are very proud of their history and fondly remember the five county titles won between 1947 and 1958.

Dennis added “Having met with the principles of the club, and meeting with the clubs Chairman Tom Coyne and his fellow officers it is clear to see that this club has a huge vision and more importantly they have the ‘how to’ plan on how they propose to effect that vision.Coming from a Gaelic background myself in a club in Kerry called Ballymacelligott, I fully understand what it is to ‘keep the show’ on the road –Castlegar not only have the show on the road –they have the show on the ‘motorway’, they are a club that are going places and we are honoured to have the opportunity to partner with them on that journey”.

TJ O’Mahony are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Castlegar GAA Club, and supporting them in their goals for future sporting success.