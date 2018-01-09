15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Titans Wheelers Face NI Knights This Saturday

By Sport GBFM
January 9, 2018

Time posted: 2:15 pm

Titans Wheelchair Basketball team, Wheelers, will take on NI Knights Wheelchair Basketball team, this  Saturday 13th  January at St. Mary’s College, Galway at 11am.

This clash in the Irish National Wheelchair Basketball league will give the people of Galway the opportunity to see some top quality wheelchair basketball action.

The Knights, who are the only club in the North hope to keep their unbeaten run going, and win back to back Irish league titles having done a clean sweep of all competitions last year, Titans Wheelers the only wheelchair team west of the Shannon are really up against it this season as the team have beset by injuries this since September.

Titans then travel to Derry to play the Knights’ in the reverse fixture, this will be the first time a competitive wheelchair basketball match will be held in the North West, as the sport seeks to develop new bases and players and followers.

Coach of Titans Wheelers, Stephen Melvin said ‘Wheelchair basketball is a fast and furious sport played with a very high level of skill and passion. Spectators will be treated to some excellent action and it’s free to watch. We would encourage as many people to come and see wheelchair basketball in action and talk to the players afterwards if they are interested in finding out more about the sport we would love to see more people get involved in wheelchair basketball .’

print
Sport
A Spiddal restaurant is included on December closures list published today by Food Safety Authority
Potential developers sought for new Claregalway day care centre and housing
January 9, 2018
Connacht FA Underage Fixtures For This Weekend
January 9, 2018
Basketball Ireland announces schedule for Hula Hoops National Cup Basketball Finals 2018
January 9, 2018
Women For Tri – Galway Gathering

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 9, 2018
12 per cent drop in unemployment in Galway over past year
January 9, 2018
No arrests yet following armed robbery at occupied house in Salthill

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline