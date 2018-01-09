Titans Wheelers Face NI Knights This Saturday

Titans Wheelchair Basketball team, Wheelers, will take on NI Knights Wheelchair Basketball team, this Saturday 13th January at St. Mary’s College, Galway at 11am.

This clash in the Irish National Wheelchair Basketball league will give the people of Galway the opportunity to see some top quality wheelchair basketball action.

The Knights, who are the only club in the North hope to keep their unbeaten run going, and win back to back Irish league titles having done a clean sweep of all competitions last year, Titans Wheelers the only wheelchair team west of the Shannon are really up against it this season as the team have beset by injuries this since September.

Titans then travel to Derry to play the Knights’ in the reverse fixture, this will be the first time a competitive wheelchair basketball match will be held in the North West, as the sport seeks to develop new bases and players and followers.

Coach of Titans Wheelers, Stephen Melvin said ‘Wheelchair basketball is a fast and furious sport played with a very high level of skill and passion. Spectators will be treated to some excellent action and it’s free to watch. We would encourage as many people to come and see wheelchair basketball in action and talk to the players afterwards if they are interested in finding out more about the sport we would love to see more people get involved in wheelchair basketball .’