15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

DENIS LYNCH

Tipperary’s Denis Lynch in flying form in France ahead of Friday’s La Baule Nations Cup

By Sport GBFM
May 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:30 am

Just one hundredth of a second denied Denis Lynch victory in today’s five-star €300,000 Rolex Grand Prix at Château de Versailles in France, after a brilliant performance from the Tipperary rider with the gelding Echo De Laubry.

Twelve combinations jumped clear in the opening round, with Brazil’s Pedro Veniss setting a blistering early target (35.19), when fourth to go against the clock with the stallion Quabri de Isle. Lynch and the 13-year-old Echo De Laubry, who is owned by Royne Zetterman, came closest to catching Veniss two rounds later. They crossed the line clear in 35.20, just 0.01 behind the Brazilian. None of those who followed managed to beat the target time, to leave Veniss as winner and Lynch as a deserving runner-up.

Denis Lynch is one of a trio of Tipperary riders who were last week named for Ireland’s first points scoring round of the Nations Cup series at La Baule in France. Along with Lynch, team manager Rodrigo Pessoa has selected Carrick On Suir’s Kevin Babington and Cashel’s Shane Breen. They will be joined by Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and 20-year-old Michael Duffy from Galway for the French Nations Cup competition which takes place on Friday.

print
Sport
Galway GAA Results
Meet UHG’s Special Olympics Swimming Champion
Print
May 8, 2017
Junior parkrun coming to Galway
CLARA JOYCE
May 8, 2017
Meet UHG’s Special Olympics Swimming Champion
Galway-GAA
May 8, 2017
Galway GAA Results

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

hazard-1664923_960_720
May 8, 2017
Three year road safety strategy for city and county
sean-canney-400-news
May 8, 2017
Tuam Junior Minister to hand over shared ministry next month

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline