Timeline set for new Clarin College building in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A timeline has been set out for delivery of a new 1,000 pupil school for Clarin College in Athenry.

The timeline for the project follows a meeting between representatives of Clarin College and officials at the Department of Education.

A planning application for the new school will be lodged in early January and the project is expected to go to tender in May.

The school would then be ready to open in time for September 2019.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this new building will provide badly needed modern facilities for Clarin College