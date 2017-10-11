More time sought for JFC development in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being sought for upgrade works at the entrance to Tuam Business Park and the development of a European Distribution Depot.

JFC Manufacturing Company Limited has applied to the county council for an extension of planning permission for works and development at the business park at Killaloonty, Weir Road.

In one application, JFC is seeking an extension of planning permission for the upgrade of the entrance/exit to Tuam Business Park, including the removal of part of the low level wall and installation of bollards.

This application also involves the extension of the car park area to suit the re-aligned junction.

In a second application, the company wants more time for the expansion of the existing manufacturing facility and a new European Distribution Depot, car parking and office accommodation, at Weir Road.

JFC also wants to extend retention planning permission for reclaimed lands.

A decision on the extension of planning permission for JFC at Killaloonty Tuam is due in November.