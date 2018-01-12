15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

More time sought to complete Mountbellew mixed-use development

By GBFM News
January 12, 2018

Time posted: 11:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is assessing an application for more time to complete a mixed-use development in Mountbellew.

Cahermorris Developments is seeking an extension of planning permission to demolish the existing two-storey school building, house and outbuildings at Treanrevagh.

In its place would be a café/restaurant, 15 retail units, 8 medical offices, a crech, apartments and houses.

The county council is due to decide on more time for the Mountbellew development by the end of the month.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
