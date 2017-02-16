15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

More time sought to complete major Knocknacarra development

By GBFM News
February 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being sought from the city council to complete a major residential development in Knocknacarra.

Michael Burke has applied for an extension of planning permission for the Maoilín development at Ballymoneen Road.

The Maoilín application is for 73 homes, made up of semi-detached 2,3 and 4 bedroom houses.

Michael Burke was originally granted planning permission in March 2012 but that permission is due to expire shortly.

33 houses have been completed and are occupied with a further 9 being finished and will be occupied by April.

The remainder are currently under construction.

City planners are due to make a decision on the extra time to finish Maoilín in early April.

Meanwhile, Ardstone Homes (Ref: 17/30) is awaiting a decision on the construction of 91 new residential units in Knocknacarra.

They would be a mixture of semi-detached and terraced houses and apartments at the junction of Ballymoneen Road and Western Distributor Road.

The development would also include 4 ground floor retail units and the construction of a corner block of commercial units over three floors.

This development would also have a childcare facility, outdoor play area and a communal open space with access for cars from Ballymoneen Road.

City planners are due to give their decision on this application in April.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
