More time sought to build Oranmore housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being sought to build a housing development in Oranmore.

Pat Malone has applied to the county council for an extension of time on planning permission for the development at Moneyduff.

The development at Moneyduff, Oranmore comprises the demolition of an existing house and the construction of 38 homes.

The houses would be made up of eight 4-bedroom semi-detached, 20 three-bedroom semi-detached and 10 three-bedroom terraced houses.

Planning permission was originally granted for the development in 2010.

County planners are due to decide on the extension of planning permission for the Moneyduff development next month. (27/8)