15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves SundayB

Night Moves SundayB

More time sought to build Oranmore housing development

By GBFM News
July 30, 2017

Time posted: 5:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being sought to build a housing development in Oranmore.

Pat Malone has applied to the county council for an extension of time on planning permission for the development at Moneyduff.

 

The development at Moneyduff, Oranmore comprises the demolition of an existing house and the construction of 38 homes.

The houses would be made up of eight 4-bedroom semi-detached, 20 three-bedroom semi-detached and 10 three-bedroom terraced houses.

Planning permission was originally granted for the development in 2010.

County planners are due to decide on the extension of planning permission for the Moneyduff development next month. (27/8)

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Public meeting on upcoming roadworks on R446 through Craughwell
Win with The G Hotel on Molly in the Morning
July 30, 2017
Public meeting on upcoming roadworks on R446 through Craughwell
July 30, 2017
Concern over issuing of credit cards to City Council staff
July 30, 2017
Archbishop of Tuam delivers Reek Sunday homily on challenges facing religion in modern society

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 30, 2017
Galway v Kerry – Report and Kevin Walsh Reaction
July 30, 2017
Galway are beaten by Kerry In The All-Ireland Quarter Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK