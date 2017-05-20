More time sought to build new facilities at Liam Mellow GAA grounds in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further time is being sought to build a new playing pitch and public walkway at Liam Mellows GAA Club in Ballyloughane, Renmore.

Permission had been secured for the project in 2012 and is due to expire in June.

The project involves a full size GAA pitch with six floodlights and two ball stop nets.

There would also be a new public walkway and cycleway, incorporating a coastal path and circular route, as well as an extension to the existing vehicle parking area.

In the application to City Council, it’s stated that works did not commence due to commerical and economic reasons.

A cover letter on behalf of the applicant also states that the club has been actively fundraising for the proposed development and has now secured the necessary funds.

Development is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

City planners are due to make a decision on the extension of time at the end of the month (30/5).