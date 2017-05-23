Time runs out to complete major Athenry housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has ruled out an extension of planning permission for a major residential development in Athenry.

Peter Gilhooley and Lester McNamara had applied for an extension of permission for a 128 unit residential development at Raheen.

However, the council has refused to allow an extension.

The plans were for a 128 unit development with a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes in Raheen.

The development would also have included a creche.

Planning permission was originally granted by the county council first in 2006 and then 2012, but that expired last March.

In refusing to allow an extension of planning permission, the county council state that only one application for an extension of duration is allowed and this is the second time an extension has been sought.