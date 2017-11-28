Time running out for Apple Athenry objectors as appeal deadline looms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The two objectors to Apple’s planned 850 million euro data centre in Athenry have until tomorrow to indicate whether they will take their case to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the local objectors were refused permission to take their case to the Court of Appeal.

Allen Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick wanted to appeal the Commercial Court’s decision to uphold the granting of planning permission by An Bord Pleanála.

They claimed the planning board failed to take account of the potential environmental impact of the project as a whole.

But Mr. Justice Paul McDermott didn’t feel they raised any issues of “exceptional public importance” to warrant an appeal.

They now have until tomorrow to indicate whether they will take an appeal to the Supreme Court.

If the deadline passes without the submission of an appeal, then Apple is free to begin work at the Derrydonnell site, after two years of legal delays.

However, concerns have been raised that the Athenry development has been pushed down the tech giant’s priority list as a result of the hold-ups.

The company has yet to publicly comment on its plans for Athenry.