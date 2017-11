Galway Bay fm newsroom -An extension of planning permission is being sought for a residential development of more than 100 homes in Moycullen.

Solemia Unlimited Company is seeking the extension of planning for 113 houses at Kylebroughlan.

Permission is also being sought for the provision of an access onto the Spiddal Road and an internal access road.

A decision on the extension of planning permission for the Moycullen housing development is due next month. (13/12)