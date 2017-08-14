15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

More time for Greenway river walkway at NUI Galway

By GBFM News
August 14, 2017

Time posted: 11:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been allowed for a Greenway Enhancement Project at NUI Galway in Newcastle.

The college applied for an extension of planning permission for the N6 underpass and approach roads near the Quincentenary Bridge.

The works at the NUIG campus will include the formation of a new vehicle, cycle, pedestrian underpass along the N6 road.

The development will include a riverside walkway as part of the city’s Greenways initiative.

City planners have granted an unconditional extension of time for the project, which must now be completed within five years.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
ROCKMOUNT AT THE READY FOR IRISH UNDERAGE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Plans for controversial private car park in Tuam withdrawn
August 14, 2017
Next phase of Parkmore traffic works to begin tomorrow
August 14, 2017
First step in development of major marine industry hub in Connemara
August 14, 2017
Plans for controversial private car park in Tuam withdrawn

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 14, 2017
Countdown Continues To National Community Games Finals
August 14, 2017
ROCKMOUNT AT THE READY FOR IRISH UNDERAGE CHAMPIONSHIPS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK