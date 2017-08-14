More time for Greenway river walkway at NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been allowed for a Greenway Enhancement Project at NUI Galway in Newcastle.

The college applied for an extension of planning permission for the N6 underpass and approach roads near the Quincentenary Bridge.

The works at the NUIG campus will include the formation of a new vehicle, cycle, pedestrian underpass along the N6 road.

The development will include a riverside walkway as part of the city’s Greenways initiative.

City planners have granted an unconditional extension of time for the project, which must now be completed within five years.