More time granted for redevelopment of Tuam Stadium

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam Stadium Redevelopment Committee has been granted more time to build a new changing room building.

It had applied to the county council for an extension of planning permission for the new building and the demolition and reconstruction of existing toilet facilities.

Planners have granted an extension of the planning permission until September 2022.

Tuam Stadium Committee is awaiting a decision on funding which will be used to supplement money raised for the project through local fundraising.