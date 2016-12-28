More time given for major residential project in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been given for the construction of a 46-unit residential development in Kinvara.

Mike Burke has been given the go-ahead to build 6 two-storey detatched homes, 20 two-storey 4-bed semi-detached homes and 20 3-bed semi detached homes at Dunguaire.

The original grant of permission expired in October, but the permission has now been extended to November 2021

The developer says construction did not get underway during the original allowed time due to economic constraints.