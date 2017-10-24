15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Time extended to complete Corofin housing development

By GBFM News
October 24, 2017

Time posted: 11:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has granted an extension of planning permission to complete a housing development in Corofin.

Cathal Greaney has been given until December 2021 to complete an estate of 30 detached houses at Ballybanagher.

Planners have attached one planning condition – that the developer lodges a bond of 210 thousand euro with the local authority before work restarts.

It’s to secure the satisfactory completion of services such as public lighting and footpaths.

 

Photo: Google Maps

