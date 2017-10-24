Time extended to complete Corofin housing development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has granted an extension of planning permission to complete a housing development in Corofin.

Cathal Greaney has been given until December 2021 to complete an estate of 30 detached houses at Ballybanagher.

Planners have attached one planning condition – that the developer lodges a bond of 210 thousand euro with the local authority before work restarts.

It’s to secure the satisfactory completion of services such as public lighting and footpaths.

Photo: Google Maps