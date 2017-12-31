More time allowed to complete Headford mixed-use development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being allowed to complete a mixed-use development in Headford.

Newell Construction Limited, in receivership, has been granted an extension of planning permission for the residential and commercial development.

The site is currently a building site with 6 houses complete and appearing to be occupied and 6 further houses built to roof level.

The whole development will incorporate 5 commercial units. a creche and 71 houses and apartments.

The extension of planning permission will now be valid until December 2021.

One condition of the additional time is that the developer must lodge a bond with the council for 385 thousand euro.

This is to ensure the satisfactory completion of the Headford development.