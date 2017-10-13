15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

More time allowed to complete Athenry housing developments

By GBFM News
October 13, 2017

Time posted: 5:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been allowed to complete a major residential development in Athenry.

Peter Gilhooley and Lester McNamara has been granted and extension of planning permission for the 128-home development at Raheen.

 

The county council has stipulated that before the development at Raheen restarts, the developer must lodge a bond of 798 thousand euro to the council.

Meanwhile, a separate application for more time to complete a housing development at Ballydavid South in Athenry has also been approved.

Agents- David Keaney and James Dolan of Carrig Veagh Developments have been granted an extension of planning permission for the estate which will have a total of 64 homes.

The planning permission for both Athenry housing developments will expire in December 2021.

