More time allowed to complete Athenry housing developments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time has been allowed to complete a major residential development in Athenry.

Peter Gilhooley and Lester McNamara has been granted and extension of planning permission for the 128-home development at Raheen.

The county council has stipulated that before the development at Raheen restarts, the developer must lodge a bond of 798 thousand euro to the council.

Meanwhile, a separate application for more time to complete a housing development at Ballydavid South in Athenry has also been approved.

Agents- David Keaney and James Dolan of Carrig Veagh Developments have been granted an extension of planning permission for the estate which will have a total of 64 homes.

The planning permission for both Athenry housing developments will expire in December 2021.