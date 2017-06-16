15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

More time allowed to build new facilities at Liam Mellows GAA grounds in Renmore

By GBFM News
June 16, 2017

Time posted: 12:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have decided to allow further time to build a new playing pitch and public walkway at Liam Mellows GAA Club in Ballyloughane, Renmore.

Permission for the project had been due to expire in June but has now been extended to 2022.

The project involves a full size GAA pitch with six floodlights and two ball stop nets.

There would also be a new public walkway and cycleway, incorporating a coastal path and circular route, as well as an extension to the existing vehicle parking area.

It had been granted permission in 2012 but works failed to commence due to commercial and economic reasons.

Development is now expected to begin in the third quarter of this year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
