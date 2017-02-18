Further time allowed to build harbour side amenity park in Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further time has been granted to build a new harbour side public amenity park for Clifden.

This is to incorporate a new off road Public Park, the demolition of part of the existing ball alley structure and the partial demolition of the roadside wall of the ball alley.

The amenity would comprise of two new bowling courts, two new hand ball courts as well as new out-door gym and recreation equipment.

The plan also provides for a new skate park and new public pathways as well as a new teen zone recreational area.

County planners have approved an application for an extension of time to progress the development.

The permission will now expire in 2022 with development expected to commence in 2018 or 2019.