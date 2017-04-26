15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Eamon O'Cuiv - Fianna Fáil

TII urged to provide funds for upgrade of Tuam-Kilmaine road

By GBFM News
April 26, 2017

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland is being urged to provide funding to upgrade the road between Kilmaine and Tuam.

The roads design section of Mayo County Council has been tasked with drawing up plans for the upgrade of the R332.

Galway West / South Mayo T.D Éamon Ó Cuív says when the Gort to Tuam motorway is open, the Kilmaine to Tuam road will see increased traffic levels from Mayo trying to get on the new motorway.

The Fianna Fáil deputy also wants the N84 between Headford and Ballinrobe improved in tandem with the R332 work.

Deputy Ó Cuív says upgrading the Kilmaine to Tuam Road will have other benefits.

