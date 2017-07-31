TII publishes masterplan for controversial planned M6 service station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The masterplan for a controversial service station on the M6 near Oranmore has been published online.

The project is being led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under its national motorway service area plan.

Following a site selection study, a preferred site for the development was identified around 5.5km north east of Oranmore, in the townload of Lisheenkyle West.

Concerns have been raised that the proposed service station would be in competition with the Galway Plaza development at the Loughrea junction on the M6.

The developments would be under ten minutes apart for motorists travelling on the route.

A pre-planning public consultation meeting was held in Oranmore last month, where the masterplan and site maps were on display.

These documents have now been published online.

It’s expected an oral hearing on the proposed M6 service station will take place before the end of the year.