15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

TII claims proposed Loughrea solar farm would endanger public safety

By GBFM News
July 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland has raised concerns about plans for a solar PV farm in Loughrea.

Engie Developments Ireland Limited is seeking planning permission for the solar farm at Cahernamona to export electricity to the national grid.

However, TII has lodged a submission to the plans with the local authority.

The solar panel farm at Cahernamona in Loughrea would consist of up 27 thousand square metres of solar photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames.

There would also be an electrical building, 2 inverter cabins, a boundary security fence, CCTV security system and the creation of an additional site entrance.

In a submission to the county council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland says the plan would adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network.

TII argues that the solar farm would endanger public safety by being a traffic hazard due to its scale and the distraction of drivers.

County planners are due to make a decision about the solar farm in Loughrea in the coming weeks.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Approval expected to appoint investigators to colleges such as NUIG if concerns raised
Mayor of Galway launches 2017 gum litter campaign
July 17, 2017
Step forward for major redevelopment of Inis Oirr pier
July 17, 2017
Court service officials to visit Tuam to discuss future of old courthouse
July 17, 2017
Mayor of Galway launches 2017 gum litter campaign

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 17, 2017
Girls’ Close Championship travels south to Mallow
July 17, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK