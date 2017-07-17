TII claims proposed Loughrea solar farm would endanger public safety

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Transport Infrastructure Ireland has raised concerns about plans for a solar PV farm in Loughrea.

Engie Developments Ireland Limited is seeking planning permission for the solar farm at Cahernamona to export electricity to the national grid.

However, TII has lodged a submission to the plans with the local authority.

The solar panel farm at Cahernamona in Loughrea would consist of up 27 thousand square metres of solar photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames.

There would also be an electrical building, 2 inverter cabins, a boundary security fence, CCTV security system and the creation of an additional site entrance.

In a submission to the county council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland says the plan would adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network.

TII argues that the solar farm would endanger public safety by being a traffic hazard due to its scale and the distraction of drivers.

County planners are due to make a decision about the solar farm in Loughrea in the coming weeks.