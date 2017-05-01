TIERNAN O’HALLORAN VOTED CONNACHT RUGBY PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ballina RFC win Connacht Club of the Year

26-year-old O’Halloran has had a phenomenal season as a leader in Connacht’s young back line. The Clifden man has featured in 24 games for the province this season, starting all but one. In the Guinness PRO12, he holds the record for the most carries and the most metres made this season. He earned his third international cap against Canada in the 2016 November Series, touching down for a brace of tries in the Aviva Stadium win.

O’Halloran was up to the stage for a second time on Sunday night to pick up the award for Back of the Year while Connacht captain John Muldoon, who this season celebrated his 300th cap for the province, was the deserved recipient of Forward of the Year for the second year in a row.

Ballina RFC were awarded the Connacht Club of the Year following an outstanding season of success and development across every aspect of the Mayo club from regenerating the facilities at Heffernan Park to a thriving schools and competitive youths’ programme.

Their remarkable success underpins the senior men’s team who, as well as winning the Cawley Cup, claimed a first Connacht Junior League title in 32 years.

Chris Davies was presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Rugby award for his commitment to schools rugby in Connacht over the past decade. He steps away from the role as Chairman of the Schools Committee having played a massive part in the development of schools rugby with the number of games played tripling in recent years.