Ticket Details Announced for Leinster Senior Hurling Final

Leinster S.H.C. Final –Wexford v Galway @ 4.00pm & Electric Ireland Leinster MHC Final @ 2.00pm

CROKE PARK – 2nd July 2017

Wexford v Galway @ 4.00pm

Electric Ireland Leinster MHC Final @ 2.00pm

GENERAL

Hogan Stand (No Concession) – €35

Cusack Stand – €35

Davin Stand – €35

Hogan/Cusack/Davin Stand – €40 on the day of the game

FAMILY TICKETS:-

1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.

Family Tickets are only available for Cusack and Davin Stands

Adults – €35 Juveniles – €5

You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased

Students & Senior Citizens (Cusack & Davin Stand Only):-

Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €10 when they produce appropriate I.D. at Block D, Stiles 1 to 5 in the Cusack Stand (Rebate can only be claimed on entry into the stadium via BLOCK D prior to ENTERING THE STADIUM)

Wheelchair Tickets:-

The Wheelchair Ticket are free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €35

GROUP PASSES:- GROUP PASSES (Under 16’s) – DAVIN STAND ONLY

Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €5 each (you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles) any additional adults pay full price for their tickets. See Application Form attached

Tickets on sale now from participating Centra and Supervalu GAA Ticket sales outlets.