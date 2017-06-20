15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ticket Details Announced for Leinster Senior Hurling Final

By Sport GBFM
June 20, 2017

Time posted: 3:59 pm

Leinster S.H.C. Final –Wexford v Galway @ 4.00pm  & Electric Ireland Leinster MHC Final @ 2.00pm

CROKE PARK – 2nd July 2017
Wexford v Galway @ 4.00pm
Electric Ireland Leinster MHC Final @ 2.00pm
 
GENERAL
Hogan Stand (No Concession) – €35
Cusack Stand – €35
Davin Stand – €35
Hogan/Cusack/Davin Stand – €40 on the day of the game
FAMILY TICKETS:-
1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are only available for Cusack and Davin Stands
Adults – €35 Juveniles – €5
You are permitted to purchase 2 Juveniles ticket with every 1 Adult Ticket purchased
Students & Senior Citizens (Cusack & Davin Stand Only):-
Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €10 when they produce appropriate I.D. at Block D, Stiles 1 to 5 in the Cusack Stand (Rebate can only be claimed on entry into the stadium via BLOCK D prior to ENTERING THE STADIUM)
Wheelchair Tickets:-
The Wheelchair Ticket are free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €35
GROUP PASSES:- GROUP PASSES (Under 16’s) – DAVIN STAND ONLY
Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €5 each (you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles) any additional adults pay full price for their tickets. See Application Form attached
Tickets on sale now from participating Centra and Supervalu GAA Ticket sales outlets.
Sport
