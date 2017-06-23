Ticket Details Announced For Connacht Football Finals

The Connacht GAA Championship Finals, Minor & Senior take place on Sunday 9th July in Pearse Stadium, Galway. The Minor final throws in at 12 noon, the identity of the two teams will not be finalised until the semi-finals are played on Wednesday 28th June, (Galway v Roscommon 7.30pm in Pearse Stadium and Sligo v Leitrim 7.30pm, Markievicz Park).

The Senior decider between Galway and Roscommon throws in at 2pm. Also on the day the Mayo All Ireland U21 winners from 1967 will be the guests of honour.

Match tickets for the event will go on sale from Monday, 26th June, from all usual outlets, see below. The various prices for the match tickets are as follows,

Stand €35

Terrace €25

Juveniles €5

Group Passes- €30 (10 x Juvenile & 1 x Adult)- application through Club Secretary only.

For all games OAP/Students will be entitled to €10 discount at the gate with relevant Student/OAP I.D. Card only.

There are many ways to purchase tickets for GAA matches including:

Connacht GAA Centre, Cloonacurry, Bekan, Claremorris, Co. Mayo

094-9630335. (Credit Card bookings accepted) or [email protected]

On-line via www.gaa.ie

From your local GAA club or County Board.

Galway County Board – Pearse Stadium, Salthill, Galway

Email: [email protected] Phone: 091)862500

Opening Hours- Monday to Friday, (9.30am-5pm)

www.galwaygaa.ie

Leitrim County Board, Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim.

email: [email protected] Phone: (071) 9620441

www.leitrimgaa.ie

Mayo County Board – McHale Park, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

Email [email protected] Office number: 094-9250487

www.mayogaa.com

Roscommon County Board – Racecourse road, Roscommon town, Co. Roscommon.

Email: [email protected] Phone: 090)6627176

www.roscommongaa.ie

Sligo County Board – Centre of Excellence, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Co. Sligo

email: [email protected] phone: 087-0524574(9am-5pm).

www.sligogaa.ie

From Ticketmaster outlets nationwide –

Selected SuperValu & Centra stores –

For more information contact

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.connachtgaa.ie

CONNACHT GAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday 9th July 2017

Pearse Stadium, Galway

Final: Connacht GAA Minor Football Championship

12noon

Final: Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship

2pm: Galway v Roscommon