Thursday – Live from Tony Burke Motors Ballybrit for their Open Day

This Thursday we are live from Tony Burke Motors for their ‘Hybirid Open Day’. Don’t miss Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon as they cruise around Tony Burke Motors from 12-5pm. You don’t want to miss seeing these amazing Toyota Hybrids in your local Toyota dealer located in Ballybrit.

On Thursday from 9am to 6.00pm, Tony Burke Motors, your local Toyota dealer located in Ballybrit, is hosting a Hybrid Open Day. This event will provide lots of information on the new trend sweeping through the motor industry. They will have all the Toyota hybrid vehicle’s on display and available for test drive, including the Yaris, Auris, Rav, Prius and the brand new C-HR.

Toyota Ireland Experts in conjunction with Tony Burke Motors own team will be present on the day to explain all the features of Hybrid vehicles, conduct live test drives and explain how these vehicles have lower running and maintenance costs. They will explain & demonstrate the workings of a hybrid engine and answer any queries you may have in relation to Hybrid Technology. They will have an opportunity to see the working of a hybrid engine and take extended test drives in some of our hybrid models”.

Tony Burke Motors have also just recently upgraded their Toyota Showroom with Toyota’s new Retail Concept. The new showroom layout now offers customers an immersive experience, encompassing a combination of physical, human and digital touch points which will guide the customer through the showroom.

Tony Burke & his team would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to call in to their Toyota Showroom Thursday 8th June for their Hybrid Open Day and to discover just exactly what Hybrid is.

For more information on Tony Burke Motors Galway click HERE