Thursday – live from St Jarlath’s Credit Union, Tuam

On Thursday we broadcast live from St Jarlath’s Credit Union Dublin Road, Tuam. We are on site to celebrate the announcement of the winning recipients of St Jarlaths Credit Union their 50th Anniversary Community Fund.

As well as contributing to the financial health of their members through the provision of a wide range of financial services and advice, St.Jarlath’s Credit Union is also involved in a huge range of community organisations and events. St.Jarlath’s Credit Union have a longstanding reputation for being actively involved in the community they serve and they are uniquely positioned to support community development through investing in community projects.

St. Jarlath’s CU have created a special fund of €50,000 to mark thier 50 thAnniversary. The purpose of this fund is to allow St.Jarlath’s Credit Union make a significant contribution to community based initiatives within the common bond of Tuam, Headford, Dunmore, Mountbellew, Moylough, Abbeyknockmoy, Corrandulla,Turloughmore and surrounding communities. Investing in the enhancement of our local communities has been a hallmark of St.Jarlath’s Credit Union throughout it’s 50 year history.

The Community fund complements St.Jarlath’s other community sponsorship initiatives and is aimed at significant projects that will add long term benefit to the community.

St. Jarlath’s Credit Union thrives because they have a strong commitment to their communities and their branches are deeply rooted where their members live, work and play. SJCU was founded in 1967, at a historic meeting in the Town Hall in Tuam. The original founding members consisted of Lil Noone, Queenie O’Brien, Annie McGrath, Peter McHugh, Martin Cassidy, PJ Grealish, Morgan O’Connell, Colm O’Callaghan, Eric Traynor, Eddie Monaghan, Bertie Gillard, KP Loftus, Canon Martin Geraghty and Sean O’Neill.

At the end of the first year in operation, SJCU had amassed 272 members and total savings of €5,333.00. Now, in 2017, SJCU caters to 45,000 members and has assets of approx. €180 million and over the last 5 years has lent out in excess of €80m to the local community.