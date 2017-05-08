15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

St Anthony CC Bursary 2

Thursday – Live from St Anthony & College Credit Union

By Sinead Kennedy
May 8, 2017

Time posted: 11:53 am

On Thursday we broadcast live, 12 to 5pm from St Anthony & Claddagh Credit Union to support the current Car Draw Final.  Entry for this Car Draw is now closed, but if you become a member, for €1 a month you be one of the lucky finalists in the next Car Draw starting soon at St Anthony & Claddagh Credit Union.

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union is giving away a €13,500 College Bursary in 2017.  For each of the nine Secondary Schools within  St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union Common Bond  their is a college bursary to the value of €1500.   One student from each of these nine schools has a chance of winning €1,500.

The nine Secondary Schools are

Coliaste Iognáid (The Jes),  St Joseph’s College (The Bish),  Salerno Secondary School, Dominican College,  St. Mary College, St. Enda’s College, Our Lady’s College (Presentation/Mercy), Colaiste na Corribe, and St. Paul’s Oughterard,

So if you or your son or daughter are doing the Leaving Cert in June 2017, make sure to complete the College Bursary Application with St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and you have a chance of winning €1,500 College Bursary.

To enter you must be or become a member of St Anthony & Claddagh Credit Union, further  Terms & Conditions apply.  For more details click HERE 

print
Outside Broadcasts, Uncategorized
Oireachtas committee holds historic meeting on Inis Mor
gbfm-news-millstreet-garda-station
May 5, 2017
Garda detain two men after serious city centre assault
Gorse Fires
May 4, 2017
Galway fire crews tackle major gorse blaze in Connemara
GCH - County U13 Relays winners Kelsey Wall, Ava McKeon, Leana NicDhonncha and Isabella Burke
May 2, 2017
Galway Athletics Report

LATEST PODCASTS

keith-finnegan-photo
May 5, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday May 5th 2017
Gardai Templemore
May 5, 2017
Garda Entertainment Expenses Sketch
keith-finnegan-photo
May 4, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday May 4th 2017
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?