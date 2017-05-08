Thursday – Live from St Anthony & College Credit Union

On Thursday we broadcast live, 12 to 5pm from St Anthony & Claddagh Credit Union to support the current Car Draw Final. Entry for this Car Draw is now closed, but if you become a member, for €1 a month you be one of the lucky finalists in the next Car Draw starting soon at St Anthony & Claddagh Credit Union.

St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union is giving away a €13,500 College Bursary in 2017. For each of the nine Secondary Schools within St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union Common Bond their is a college bursary to the value of €1500. One student from each of these nine schools has a chance of winning €1,500.

The nine Secondary Schools are

Coliaste Iognáid (The Jes), St Joseph’s College (The Bish), Salerno Secondary School, Dominican College, St. Mary College, St. Enda’s College, Our Lady’s College (Presentation/Mercy), Colaiste na Corribe, and St. Paul’s Oughterard,

So if you or your son or daughter are doing the Leaving Cert in June 2017, make sure to complete the College Bursary Application with St. Anthony’s & Claddagh Credit Union and you have a chance of winning €1,500 College Bursary.

To enter you must be or become a member of St Anthony & Claddagh Credit Union, further Terms & Conditions apply. For more details click HERE