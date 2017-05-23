15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Thursday – Live from the Seymours Loughrea Massive Summer Sale

By Sinead Kennedy
May 23, 2017

Time posted: 10:49 am

Join Valerie Hughes and Donal Mahon  from 12 to 5pm on Thursday as we broadcast live from Seymours Furniture Store in Loughrea.  We have some fantastic giveaways lined up for the afternoon including 3 x €100 vouchers to spend at Seymours Loughrea.

It’s all to mark the start of the Massive Summer Sale at Seymours of Loughrea.

Seymours Loughrea specialises in the supply of Furniture, Carpets & Rugs, Sliding Wardrobes, Beds, and Wood Flooring from all the leading brand names.

Paddy Seymour, and team are synonymous with the carpentry business since 1979. Specializing in wood flooring since 1993,  they have been involved in major contracts in Galway, Dublin, Cork and Belfast. They have now opened a new showroom in Loughrea, County Galway.

Phone today at 091 880503, or call into Seymours Showroom, Main Street, Loughrea, County Galway.

For more details click HERE 

