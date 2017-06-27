Thursday – Live from SeaFest 2017

SeaFest, Ireland’s national maritime festival, takes place this year in Galway on Friday 30th of June to Sunday 2nd of July and we will be broadcasting live this Thursday 29th from the festival grounds. Tune in from 12-5pm as Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon explore what our great oceans have to offer.

SeaFest showcases Ireland’s abundant maritime resources – raising awareness of the value and opportunities provided by the sea and also celebrating our proud maritime heritage.

SeaFest 2017 incorporates a series of marine-related business and research events, the Annual Our Ocean Wealth Summit, as well as a maritime festival running over the weekend. The Marine Institute co-ordinates SeaFest on behalf of the cross-government Marine Coordination Group, working together with a wide range of agencies and organisations.

A weekend of fun, family friendly events lay in wait for you at SeaFest. Discover all about our oceans, including the creatures that live beneath, how we explore our seas, the ships that transport us and the fascinating tales from the deep.

Take part in interactive activities, watch demonstrations and go onboard a ship tour. The festival covers all things marine – from seafood cookery to science, cultural history to deep sea exploration and much more!

SeaFest has quickly become one of the most popular summer festivals in Ireland. The majority of events are free – however, a small number of events may require pre-booking for capacity reasons.

