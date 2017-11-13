Thursday – Live from Oranmore Pharmacy

On Thursday we broadcast live from Oranmore Pharmacy for the launch of their Christmas offerings. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon from 12 to 5pm. We’ll have great music and fantastic giveaway throughout the afternoon. Oranmore Pharmacy will have some light refreshments for customers along with face painting for children.

There will also be some fantastic offers in store on the day including 20% off all stock ( please note this does not include prescriptions, over the counter medicines or baby food)

It’s the time of year to be planning a little Christmas present shopping and at Oranmore Pharmacy you’re spoiled for choice with a wide array of Christmas gifts available including – Yankee Candle , Knight & Day Jewellery, Vichy Cosmetics, and a host of fine fragrances.

Oranmore Pharmacy is Oranmore’s original Pharmacy serving Oranmore since 1994.

“Oranmore Pharmacy …Oranmore’s COMMUNITY Pharmacy”.