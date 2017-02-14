15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Monaghan-Seat

Thursday – Live from Monaghans & Sons, Seat Open Week, Tuam Road, Galway

By Sinead Kennedy
February 14, 2017

Time posted: 10:41 am

On Thursday we broadcasts live from Monaghan & Sons, Tuam Road, Galway for the Seat Open Week  running 13th to 18th February. Join Valerie Hughes, Jon Richards and Donal Mahon between 12 and 5pm.

At Monaghan & Sons they know there is a lot to consider when you are looking for a new car.

But right now now you can stop looking because during their Seat open week they are giving an incredible scrappage offer of up to €4,000 on selected models and their lowest ever monthly repayments and if that was not enough they will give a free 3 year service plan if you order during their open week.

Also if you test drive any SEAT in Open Week you will receive a €20 Centra fuel voucher.

So stop looking and start driving – call into Monaghan & Sons Tuam Road, Galway  for the Seat open week.

For more details click HERE

Seat OPen Week 1

