The Wagon Wheel

Thursday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Westside Customer Loyalty Card Discount Day

By Sinead Kennedy
December 12, 2017

Time posted: 12:14 pm

On Thursday join us  live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Westside Shopping Centre for their Customer Loyalty Card Discount Day.  Drop in and say hello to Valerie Hughes from 12 noon followed by Jon Richards and Donal Mahon.

McSharry’s Pharmacy  is home to Premium Brands – Chanel, Clarins, Dermalogica, Benefit, Stila & Blank Canvas, there is something for everyone this Christmas.

Customers can enjoy amazing special offers exclusively for Loyalty Card Holders in store at McSharry’s Pharmacy Westside, meaning you can find exactly what you’re looking for this Christmas.

So join us Thursday  from 12 to 5pm for some great entertainment, great music and to hear more about the great offers from McSharry’s Pharmacy Westside Shopping Centre.

Have a look HERE for more details

