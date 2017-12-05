15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Thursday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy, Customer Day , Terryland

By Sinead Kennedy
December 5, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

On Thursday join us for our first of three broadcast live from McSharry Pharmacy customer days.    We start with McSharry’s  Pharmacy Terryland as they host their Christmas Customer Loyalty Card Discount Day all day Thursday.  Drop in and say hello to valerie hughes from 12noon, Jon Richards at 1:30 and Donal Mahon from 3 to 5pm.

All Loyalty Card customers can enjoy amazing special offers in store at McSharry Pharmacy Terryland, meaning you can find exactly what you’re looking for this Christmas.

So join us this Thursday from 12 to 5  for some great entertainment, music and to hear more  about offers from McSharry Pharmacy Terryland.

Up coming Customer loyalty Days

         

